CAC 40 Rises As Fed Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected, but struck a less hawkish tone than some had feared, saying inflation will "flatten out" over the coming months.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 100 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,496 after closing 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

Air France KLM soared 3.3 percent after the Franco-Dutch carrier narrowed its Q1 net loss and said it expects to report break-even operating income in the second quarter.

Lender Crédit Agricole Group fell more than 3 percent after posting a sharp fall in first-quarter profit.

Peer Societe Generale advanced 1.7 percent after reporting improved first-quarter earnings rose, helped by all its businesses lines.

