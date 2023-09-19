News & Insights

CAC-40 Rises As Easing Inflation Limits Pain Of Fed Fears

September 19, 2023 — 06:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Relief at a downward revision in inflation rates in the Euro Area propped up positive sentiment ahead of the FOMC outcome to be known on Wednesday. The CAC-40 benchmark has risen in cautious optimism.

Data released just a while ago showed annual inflation in the Euro Area being revised lower to 5.2 percent in the month of August. The reading, which is the lowest since January 2022 was initially estimated at 5.3 percent.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,293.66, adding 0.24 percent from the previous close of 7378.82. The day's trading has been between 7,247.02 and 7306.02.

Only 12 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in negative territory.

Renault topped with gains of 2.2 percent. Edenred, TotalEnergies, Stellantis, Worldline, Teleperformance and BNB Paribas, all added more than 1 percent.

Societe Generale extended losses with a decline of close to a percent. Legrand, Schneider Electric and Kering, all declined more than half percent.

The EUR/USD slipped 0.02 percent to trade at 1.0688, whereas the Dollar Index shed 0.12 percent to trade at 105.08.

Buoyed by the easing in inflation, yields on France's ten-year bonds have eased 0.6 percent to 3.246%.

