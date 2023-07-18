CAC-40 Rises Amidst Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 edged higher on Tuesday as investors cautiously focus on the earnings season. Growth outlook on China continued to sway sentiment especially for luxury businesses with exposure to China.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,294.78, edging up 0.04 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,279.49 and 7312.04.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 16 are trading in negative territory.

Capgemini, Publicis Groupe, Worldline, Michelin, Sanofi, all added more than 1 percent overnight.

Orange, L'Oreal, Hermes International, Societe Generale, have all shed more than 1 percent in the day's trading.

As markets brace for the end of the Fed's rate hikes, the U.S. dollar retreated, dragging the Dollar Index 0.13 percent lower to 99.72. The Dollar's weakness has lifted the EUR/USD pair 0.10 percent to 1.1245.

In tandem with the global trend, the yield on France's ten-year bond has decreased 2.95 percent overnight to 2.924%, from the previous close of 3.013%.

