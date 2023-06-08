News & Insights

CAC-40 Rises Amidst Cautious Optimism

June 08, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 traded with mild gains on Thursday amidst hopes of a pause by the Federal Reserve and fears of a hawkish stance by the European Central Bank. Fears ahead of the release of the CPI data from the U.S. however lingered.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,220.98, gaining 0.25 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,184.19 and 7225.94.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 18 are trading in negative territory.

Renault, Alstom and Societe Generale, have all gained more than 2.5 percent in the day's trading. Stellantis, Michelin and ArcelorMittal rallied more than 1.5 percent.

Capgemini and Worldline have declined more than 1 percent.

The Dollar's retreat amidst expectations of a pause by the Federal Reserve dragged the Dollar Index 0.24 percent to 103.85, lifting the EUR/USD pair 0.28 percent to 1.0729. Amidst the ECB's unwavering hawkish stance, the yield on France's ten-year bond has increased 0.43 percent overnight to 3.010%, from the previous close of 2.997%.

