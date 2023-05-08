News & Insights

Markets

CAC-40 Rises Amidst Cautious Optimism

May 08, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 traded with mild gains on Monday amidst optimism generated by the Fed hinting of a pause in rate hikes and fears ahead of the release of CPI data from the U.S.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,449.32, gaining 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,416.22 and 7450.73.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 9 are trading in negative territory.

ArcelorMittal rallied more than 3 percent, followed by Alstom that added 2.9 percent. Bouygues, AXA, Worldline, LVMH and Credit Agricole, all gained more than 1 percent. Teleperformance declined 1.8 percent. Sanofi and Airbus, both lost more than 0.5 percent.

The Dollar's retreat amidst the Fed's announcement of a potential pause dragged the Dollar Index 0.13 percent to 101.08, lifting the EUR/USD pair 0.30 percent to 1.1050.

The ECB's continued hawkish stance and the solid jobs data from the U.S. fueled rate hike expectations, lifting the yield on France's ten-year bond 0.94 percent overnight to 2.912%, from the previous close of 2.885%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.