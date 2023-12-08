News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of US Jobs Data

December 08, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Friday as investors awaited the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due out later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Economists currently expect U.S. employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in November after an increase of 150,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

A report on U.S. consumer sentiment for December may also attract attention, as it includes readings on inflation expectations.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,475 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.

Vivendi shares rallied 2.4 percent. The media conglomerate is set to replace digital payment group Worldline on the CAC 40 index, effective from Dec. 18. Shares of the latter were up 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.