Markets

CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of US CPI Data

April 12, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. consumer inflation data as well as Fed minutes from the March meeting for clues on the monetary path of the central bank.

U.S. core inflation is forecast to ease both on a monthly and yearly basis in March.

Closer home, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday said inflation in the euro zone is at risk of getting entrenched above 2 percent and that underlying inflation readings and the effectiveness of policy transmission will be the key factors in the next decisions.

Commentary from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos is awaited later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,410 after climbing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

Luxury group LVMH was marginally higher ahead of an update on its first-quarter sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.