CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday despite surging coronavirus cases and prolonged lockdowns.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, with Europe currently reporting a million new infections about every four days.

Investors await a Federal Reserve policy decision for indications the U.S. central bank will not taper down its bond-buying scheme anytime soon.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,540 after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Geoscience technology company CGG gained half a percent. The company announced its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes 1 & 2 of the Greenhouse Gas or GHG Protocol.

Luxury group LVMH rose over 1 percent. The company said it saw a significant improvement in trends in all its activities compared during the fourth quarter. Gucci-owner Kering advanced 1.4 percent.

