CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors monitored corporate earnings and looked ahead to a slew of central bank meetings in Europe, Japan and Canada for directional cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6.765 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Orange Group shares tumbled 3 percent. The telecom operator reported a 0.4 percent decline in third-quarter revenues, primarily due to the lower level of co-financing of the Fiber network received in France.

Aerospace company Thales rose over 1 percent after reaffirming full-year financial forecasts.

Faurecia fell about 1 percent. The car parts maker reported a drop in third-quarter sales of over 10 percent from a year ago as market conditions were impacted by adverse supply chain conditions, primarily semiconductors.

