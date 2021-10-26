Markets

CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors monitored corporate earnings and looked ahead to a slew of central bank meetings in Europe, Japan and Canada for directional cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6.765 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Orange Group shares tumbled 3 percent. The telecom operator reported a 0.4 percent decline in third-quarter revenues, primarily due to the lower level of co-financing of the Fiber network received in France.

Aerospace company Thales rose over 1 percent after reaffirming full-year financial forecasts.

Faurecia fell about 1 percent. The car parts maker reported a drop in third-quarter sales of over 10 percent from a year ago as market conditions were impacted by adverse supply chain conditions, primarily semiconductors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular