News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of Eurozone GDP Data

August 14, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday ahead of euro area flash GDP data and industrial production figures due later in the day.

Eurostat is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential growth for the second quarter. In June, industrial production is expected to rebound 0.5 percent on month after a 0.6 percent drop posted in May.

Meanwhile, data from statistical institute Insee showed French consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in July from a year earlier, a slight increase from June's 2.2-percent rate - confirming the preliminary figure released two weeks ago.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 48 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,324 after adding 0.4 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.