CAC 40 Rises Ahead Of Eurozone GDP Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday ahead of euro area flash GDP data and industrial production figures due later in the day.

Eurostat is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential growth for the second quarter. In June, industrial production is expected to rebound 0.5 percent on month after a 0.6 percent drop posted in May.

Meanwhile, data from statistical institute Insee showed French consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in July from a year earlier, a slight increase from June's 2.2-percent rate - confirming the preliminary figure released two weeks ago.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 48 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,324 after adding 0.4 percent in the previous session.

