CAC 40 Rises After Clarification On US-China Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said his comments on the U.S.-China trade deal were taken "wildly out of context". U.S. President Donald Trump also said in a tweet the existing trade deal with the China was fully intact.

On the data front, France's private sector expanded for the first time in four months in June as restrictions related to dealing with the covid-19 pandemic continued to be lifted, data from IHS Markit showed.

The composite output index rose to a four-month high of 51.3 from 32.1 in May. The reading was also above economists' forecast of 46.3.

Output growth was recorded in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the former posting its quickest rise in production since February 2018.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 72 points, or 1.46 percent, at 5,021 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.