CAC 40 Rises After China Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's response on China proved to be far less disruptive than feared and a private survey showed China's economy returned to expansion in May.

Meanwhile, Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 39.4 in May, up from April's 33.4 despite sharp falls in new orders and output, Markit noted.

All readings of the member states stayed below 50, with Germany at 36.6 and France at 40.6.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 44 points, or 0.93 percent, at 4,740 after losing 1.6 percent on Friday.

Banks were moving higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 1.6 percent and 3.4 percent.

Automaker Renault surged 4 percent and Peugeot soared 3.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.