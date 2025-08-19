CAC 40 Rises 0.8% As Ukraine Peace Deal Hopes Lift Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The French market is notably higher on Tuesday as investors pick up stocks amid hopes of a Russia - Ukraine peace deal after U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other European leaders as "very good".

Trump also said that he's begun arranging a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin within the next couple of weeks.

Zelenskyy said he is open to "any format" of talks and would decide on the trilateral meeting based on how the first round goes.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 62.22 points or 0.8% at 7,946.27 a little while ago.

ArcelorMittal is rising 3.7% and Kering is gaining 3.3%. Renault, LVMH, Capgemini, Pernod Ricard, Stellantis, Publicis Groupe and Michelin are up 2 to 2.7%.

Hermes International, Saint-Gobain, Carrefour, Teleperformance, Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, L'Oreal, Videndi, Veolia Environment, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Dassault Systemes are gaining 1 to 2%.

Thales is down nearly 4%. Safran and Airbus are lower by about 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

