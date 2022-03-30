CAC 40 Retreats On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Wednesday after having seen strong gains in the previous session on hopes for a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Ukraine reacted with skepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations while the United States warned the threat isn't over.

U.S President Joe Biden asked whether the Russian announcement was a sign of progress in the talks or an attempt by Moscow to buy time to continue its assault.

The benchmark CAC 40 index fell 70 points, or over 1 percent, to 6,722 after climbing 3.1 percent on Tuesday.

Banks lost ground, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 2-3 percent. Automaker Renault slumped as much as 4.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.