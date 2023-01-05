Markets

CAC 40 Retreats On Fed Rate Hike Worries

January 05, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Thursday after the minutes of last month's Fed meeting, released overnight, quelled hopes of rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.

The minutes showed that officials are laser-focused on controlling inflation despite mounting economic uncertainties.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 40 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,735 after rising 2.3 percent the previous day.

Technip Energies N.V. shares jumped 3.5 percent. The engineering and technology firm said that it has renewed a framework agreement contract for Project Management Consultancy by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for another five years.

The first five-year framework agreement was awarded to Technip Energies by KOC in 2014.

