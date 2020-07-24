CAC 40 Retreats As US-China Tensions Sour

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors fretted over rising coronavirus cases around the world, disappointing jobless claims data from the Unites States and stalled U.S. stimulus talks.

U.S.-China tensions also remained on investors' radar after China ordered the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close in response to the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this week.

On the positive side, the latest Eurozone PMI data added to signs of economic recovery after the unprecedented collapse in the second quarter.

The benchmark CAC 40 index dropped 95 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,939 after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Dassault Aviation tumbled 3.6 percent after its net income for the first half of 2020 dropped to 32.00 million euros from 253.7 million euros in the prior year.

Thales declined 1.5 percent as it set new financial guidance based on a stabilizing economy and health situation, after taking into account continuing disruptions in the civil aeronautics market.

