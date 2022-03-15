CAC 40 Retreats As China Covid Cases Surge

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, as investors assessed the impacts of the latest Covid-19 resurgence in China as well as a looming conflict between Beijing and Washington over the former's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the initial wave of the pandemic worsened Tuesday with a major factory city ordering production halts.

Anxiety over the war in Ukraine and the outlook for higher interest rates also kept investors on edge ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 145 points, or 2.3 percent, at 6,224 after rising 1.8 percent in the previous session.

Travel & leisure stocks fell, with airline Air France KLM down 2.2 percent.

Sanofi was marginally lower after announcing a risk-sharing collaboration with Blackstone Life Sciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.