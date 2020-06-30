CAC 40 Retreats Amid Virus Spread

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Tuesday after the head of the World Health Organization warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is actually speeding up.

"The lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity and the divided world ... is actually helping the virus to spread," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva.

According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10 million confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide since the virus was first identified in China late last year.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 21 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,924 after closing up 0.7 percent the previous day.

The downside remained capped after data showed China's economy steadied further in June.

China's official manufacturing PMI for June came in at 50.9, beating forecasts for a score of 50.4.

