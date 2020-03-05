CAC 40 Retreats Amid Virus Fears

(RTTNews) - French stocks moved lower on Thursday as global cases from the coronavirus outbreak topped 95,500 and the death toll rose to 3,285.

Switzerland reported its first death, while the number of cases in Germany rose by 87 to 349.

California declared a state of emergency after a coronavirus-related death in the state, where there are at least 53 confirmed cases.

China's deaths from the new COVID-19 illness have surpassed 3,000 though new cases have fallen steadily.

China and Japan agreed to postpone President Xi Jinping's visit, expected in April, because of coronavirus worries.

Australia has banned travel from South Korea and said it would more thoroughly screen travelers from Italy.

South Korea reported 760 new cases and 3 additional deaths, bringing the nationwide total number of infections to 6,088.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 36 points, or 0.68 percent, at 5,429 after climbing 1.3 percent in the previous session.

