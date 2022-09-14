CAC 40 Recovers From Slide To Trade Flat

Markets

(RTTNews) - French stocks recovered from an early slide to trade on a flat note Wednesday, as U.S. stock futures traded marginally higher a day after the steepest fall on Wall Street in two years.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,246 after closing 1.4 percent lower on Tuesday.

A cautious undertone prevailed as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in raising rates.

The increase in CPI now paves the way for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 75-100 basis points in its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for next Wednesday.

Nomura analysts have called for a full percentage hike in short-term interest rates, citing the emergence of upside inflation risks.

