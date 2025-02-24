CAC 40 Recovers From Early Setback, Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - After a slightly weak start and a subsequent drop to lower levels, French stocks regained some lost ground Monday morning. The mood remains cautious amid a lack of positive triggers.

Data from Eurostat showed the consumer price inflation rate in the Euro area came in at 2.5% in January, the highest rate since July 2024.

The core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 2.7% for the fifth consecutive month.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) has emerged victorius. The CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, is reportedly negotiating to form a coalition government with Social Democratic Party (SPD), which could lead to pro-growth policies and reforms.

The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 8,093.05, losing more than 60 points, was down 11.22 ponts or 0.14% at 8,143.29 a few minutes ago.

Schneider Electric is down nearly 4%, weighing down the index. Legrand is lower by about 1.5%, while ArcelorMittal, Hermes International, Air Liquide, Safran, STMicroElectronics, LVMH and Edenred are down 0.5 to 0.8%.

Vivendi is up 2.7%, Veolia Environment is gaining 2.5%, Eurofins Scientific is advancing 2.1% and Carrefour is up 2%.

Airbus Group, Engie, Thales, Michelin and Danone are gaining 1 to 1.7%. Teleperformance, Vinci, Unibail Rodamco, Orange, Bouygues and Kering are up with modest gains.

