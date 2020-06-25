CAC 40 Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - French stocks recovered from an early slide on Thursday after a closely-watched survey showed a measure of German consumer sentiment continued its recovery from the coronavirus shock.

The forward-looking consumer-sentiment index is set to increase to minus 9.6 points in July from an upwardly revised minus 18.6 points in June, market research group GfK said.

Underlying sentiment, however, remained cautious on concerns about the EU-U.S. trade tensions and rising coronavirus infections in several U.S. states

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points, or 0.15 percent, at 4.878 after declining as much as 2.9 percent in the previous session.

Food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A rose over 1 percent. The company said today that following the recent talks it had with USPP debt holders, it has decided to exercise its right to reimburse its $1.6 billion outstanding debt to ensure independence of action.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.