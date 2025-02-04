CAC 40 Recovers After Mild Setback

(RTTNews) - After a marginal upmove and a subsequent drop into the red, French stocks have edged higher Tuesday morning with investors largely making cautious moves, assessing the potential implications of tariffs imposed and proposed to be imposed by the U.S. on countries such as Canada, Mexico and China, as well the EU and the U.K.

The benchmark CAC 40 index, which dropped to 7,808.11, has moved up to 7877.33, gaining 22.41 points or o.28%.

BNP Paribas is gaining nearly 2.5% after announcing a new share buyback and higher-than-expected dividend.

Publicis Groupe, Dassault Systemes, AXA and ArecelorMittal are up 1 to 2.5%.

Engie is gaining nearly 1%. Veolia, Societe Generale, Kering, Schneider Electric, Essilor, Accor, Capgemini, Bouygues and Credit Agricole are modestly higher.

On the economic front, France's government budget deficit narrowed to Euro 156.30 billion in the January-December period of 2024, down from Euro 173.26 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

New passenger car registrations in France decreased to -6.2% (y-o-y) in January 2025 from 1.5% in December of 2024.

