CAC 40 Rebounds On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Friday even as coronavirus persisted, with Italy facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

Investors remain hopeful that near-term U.S. stimulus will support beaten down markets.

Earlier in the day, Norway's central bank reduced the key policy rate in an unscheduled move and said it is ready to lower rates further as it expects a severe hit on the economy from the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority announced that it has lowered the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks to 0 percent from 2.5 percent due to the coronavirus impact. This corresponds to a reduction of around 45 billion Swedish kronor.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 109 points, or 2.71 percent, at 4,153 after tumbling 12.3 percent on Thursday.

Air France-KLM Group shares jumped 3.7 percent. The airline holding company said it has drawn down its revolving credit facility for a total amount of 1.1 billion euros divided into two tranches of 550 million euros each.

In economic releases, French consumer prices grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in February, following January's 1.5 percent increase, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.

The slowdown in the prices of energy and food was partly offset by the rebound in manufactured product prices and the acceleration in those of services and tobacco.

