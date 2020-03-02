CAC 40 Rebounds On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Monday as weak Chinese data fueled hopes of more stimulus.

China's Markit/Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 40.3 in February, falling well below expectations of a reading of 45.7. The official PMI dropped to 35.7 in the month— the lowest level on record.

The non-manufacturing PMI tumbled to 29.6 last month, largely due to the coronavirus lockdown in most provinces that inhibited business activities.

Closer home, Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted only marginally and at the slowest pace for the past year in February, final survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.2 in February from 47.9 in January. This was slightly above the flash score of 49.1.

France's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in seven months. The PMI dropped to 49.8 in February from 51.1 in January but was above the flash 49.7. A key factor driving the downturn was a fall in new orders.

Investors have started pricing in policy responses from the U.S Federal Reserve to the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by 10 basis points at the April meeting.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 53 points, or 0.99 percent, at 5,360 after plunging 3.4 percent on Friday.

