CAC 40 Rebounds On Stimulus Boost

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying program.

Investors also cheered reports suggesting that the Trump administration is weighing up a US$1 trillion infrastructure spend to spur on the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier today, the Bank of Japan increased the nominal size of its lending packages for cash-strapped firms to $1 trillion from about $700 billion announced last month.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 106 points, or 2.19 percent, to 4,920 after declining half a percent on Monday.

Automakers surged, with Renault rising 6 percent and Peugeot gaining 4.6 percent.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale jumped 4-6 percent.

Airbus advanced 2.6 percent. Budget airline easyJet said it would take delivery of 24 Airbus planes between 2025 and 2027.

