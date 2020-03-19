CAC 40 Rebounds Following Stimulus Measures

(RTTNews) - French stocks rebounded on Thursday as emergency central bank stimulus measures helped offer some respite after recent string of losses.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced the launch of a €750 billion ($820 billion) emergency bond purchase scheme, but said the so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program is temporary and will be halted when the coronavirus crisis is judged to be over.

Media reports suggest that Japan is considering an economic package worth more than 30 trillion yen (239.83 billion pounds) to combat the widening fallout from the virus outbreak.

The Australian Central Bank lowered its interest rate to 0.25 percent - it's lowest ever as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to drag the country into its first recession since the early 1990s.

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Wednesday providing billions of dollars to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.

Switzerland's central bank retained its interest rates and raised its negative interest exemption threshold, as coronavirus is posing exceptionally large challenges to the economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 122 points, or 3.25 percent, at 3,876 after plunging 5.9 percent the previous day.

Automakers Renault and Peugeot jumped 5-6 percent, while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 1-5 percent.

