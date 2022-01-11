CAC 40 Rebounds As Yields Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with sentiment supported by a retreat in Treasury yields, as investors shifted focus to a testimony from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at his re-nomination hearing with the Senate Banking Committee later in the day and Wednesday's U.S. inflation data

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 69 points, or 1 percent, to 7,184 after tumbling 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Technip Energies soared 7 percent. The company has agreed to acquire 1.8 million of its own ordinary shares from TechnipFMC plc.

Airbus SE edged up slightly. The aerospace and defense company said it delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, achieving the company's 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target.

Looking forward, the company said it is on track to lift production through 2022 to meet customers' requirements.

