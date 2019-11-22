CAC 40 Rebounds As Trade Hopes Revive

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday after China's commerce ministry said that the country is striving to reach an interim trade agreement with the United States.

Separately, a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.

Investors also cheered encouraging flash survey data from IHS Markit showing that France's private sector logged strong growth in November.

The composite output index rose slightly to 52.7 in November from 52.6 in October, driven by gains across both the manufacturing and service sectors.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or 0.64 percent, at 5,919 after closing down 0.2 percent on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.