CAC 40 Rebounds As Some Countries Ease Lockdown Measures

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday as the death rate in Italy, Spain and France - the worst-hit countries in Europe by the novel coronavirus - appeared to be slowing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced plans to slowly ease restrictions brought in to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction and manufacturing work is back under way in Spain. Denmark has reopened schools and nurseries for children up to the age of 11. Italy has also started to remove some restrictions.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Wednesday his desire to see the cathedral reopen its giant doors in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 39 points, or 0.9 percent, at 4.392 after plummeting 3.8 percent the previous day.

