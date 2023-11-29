CAC-40 Rebounds As Easing In Inflation Triggers Rate Cut Hopes

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 benchmark rebounded in Wednesday's trading amidst the sentiment boost provided by easing inflation indicators from Spain and Germany. Dovish comments by Fed officials also helped erase fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,288.78, adding 0.53 percent from the previous close of 7,250.13. The day's trading has been between 7,292.30 and 7,241.41.

Only 8 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in negative territory.

Worldline topped with gains of 3.2 percent followed by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield that added 3.1 percent. Stellantis, Capgemini and Renault have also recorded gains of more than 2 percent.

Alstom and TotalEnergies are the big losers declining more than 1 percent.

The EUR/USD has slipped 0.16 percent to trade at 1.0972, whereas the Dollar Index rose 0.15 percent to trade at 102.90.

Taking cues from the dovish comments by Fed officials and the easing in bond yields in the U.S. and elsewhere, yields on France's ten-year bonds have decreased 1.6 percent to 3.010%, touching a 3-month low.

