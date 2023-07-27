News & Insights

CAC 40 Rallies On Strong Earnings

July 27, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Thursday, with Fed rate pause optimism and a slew of upbeat earnings boosting investor sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 108 points, or 1.5 percent, at 7,423 after tumbling 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus fell nearly 2 percent after reporting a fall in net profit in the first half of this year.

Ipsen rallied 3.5 percent after the pharmaceutical firm upgraded its 2023 outlook.

Lender BNP Paribas jumped 3.5 percent after an announcement that it will buy back shares starting next month.

Industrial gases firm Air Liquide added 1.5 percent as it reported a 32 percent jump in first-half net profit.

Jet engine maker Safran climbed 2.6 percent after raising its full-year outlook.

