CAC 40 Rallies On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday despite mounting uncertainties around the global economy.

Russia said its military operation in Ukraine has entered "another phase", with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stressing that Russia's goal is the "full liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics."

Meanwhile, the televised debate between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron tonight will be a key moment in the French presidential election before Sunday's runoff vote. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 1.1 percent at 6,604 on optimism over corporate earnings. Danone soared as much as 7.6 percent after the food group reported its fastest sales growth in seven years. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that rival Lactalis may be interested in buying its businesses.

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal fell nearly 1 percent despite reporting strong Q1 sales.

