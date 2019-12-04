CAC 40 Rallies On China Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Wednesday even as trade worries deepened after U.S. President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested the U.S.-China trade deal might have to wait longer until after the 2020 presidential elections.

Underlying sentiment improved somewhat after data showed activity in China's services sector accelerated to a seven-month high in November, hinting at short-term stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China rose to 53.5 last month, the quickest pace since April, from 51.1 in October.

Closer home, the euro area private sector growth remained the lowest in six-and-a-half years in November, signaling modest expansion for the fourth quarter, final survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The composite output index held steady at 50.6 in November, coming in slightly above the flash estimate of 50.3.

The services economy again remained the primary driver of overall growth while manufacturing contracted further in November.

The final services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.9 from 52.2 in the previous month. The flash estimate was 51.5.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 68 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,794 after losing 1 percent the previous day.

Orange shares tumbled 4 percent after the telecom company presented its new strategic plan "Engage2025." It announced the disposal of 1,500 non-strategic sites in Spain to Cellnex for 260 million euros.

Airbus advanced 1.7 percent on bagging an order from U.S. carrier United Airlines.

