CAC-40 Rallies Despite Easing In Manufacturing, Services

(RTTNews) - CAC-40 of the Paris Stock Exchange reflected strong positive sentiment amidst homeland's August's manufacturing PMI data that came in on expected lines. However, services PMI data was marginally lower than expectation. Recovery in crude oil prices as well as positive sentiment in the Asian markets helped the CAC remain strong despite easing in the easing in manufacturing and services activity.

Data released earlier in the day showed that IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI dropped to 57.3 in August from 58.0 in the previous month and in line with market expectations. The IHS Markit Services PMI edged down to 56.4 from 56.8 in the previous month and below market expectations of 57.

Eurozone's IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI declined to 61.5 from 62.8 in July, and compared to market forecasts of 62. The services PMI for the region however came in at 59.7, near the 15-year high and forecast of 59.8 in July.

The forty-scrip CAC-40 is currently trading at 6688.68 up 0.94 percent over Friday's close.

At current levels, the CAC-40 is 3.3 percent lower than the 52-week high of 6913.67.

Luxury groups Kering as well as LVMH have both gained 3.3 percent and are on top of the price chart followed by apparel and accessories maker Hermes International with a 2.5 percent rally. Banking group Credit Agricole's rally is more modest at 2.1 percent.

Healthcare company Sanofi has declined by 1.1 percent, closely followed by retail distribution group Carrefour that has declined by 0.8 percent.

The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1725 levels.

European Commission's Consumer Confidence Indicator for August for Euro Area is expected later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.