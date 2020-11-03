CAC 40 Rallies As US Election Voting Begins

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Tuesday as Americans vote in the U.S. election 2020 to choose the next president. National polls give a firm lead to Joe Biden, but it is a closer race in key battleground states.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 74 points, or 1.6 percent, to 4,765 after gaining 2.1 percent on Monday.

Lender BNP Paribas surged nearly 6 percent after its third-quarter profit topped forecasts. Rivals Credit Agricole and Societe Generale both climbed around 4 percent.

EssilorLuxottica was down half a percent. The company reported third quarter consolidated revenue of 4.08 billion euros, a year-on-year decline of 5.2 percent (or down 1.1 percent at constant exchange rates).

The company noted that it significantly mitigated the impact of Covid-19 on sales through strong execution, leading to a positive mix in all the main divisions, both in terms of products and trade channels.

