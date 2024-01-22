News & Insights

CAC 40 Rallies As Markets Look For Clues From ECB Meeting

January 22, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks climbed on Monday as investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank monetary policy decision on Thursday to ascertain the timing and pace of interest-rate cuts this year.

Market analysts remain skeptical of the ECB's inflation outlook and anticipate multiple cuts throughout the year.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 58 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,429 after falling 0.4 percent on Friday.

Credit Agricole S.A. shares rose about 1 percent. The banking group said that it has acquired a 7 percent minority interest in Worldline S.A., a payment and transactional services provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gaming company Kindred soared 16.5 percent after confirming a takeover bid from La Francaise des Jeux. Shares of the latter were up4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

