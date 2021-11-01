Markets

CAC 40 Rallies As Investors Await Fed Meeting

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Monday, with earnings optimism, the ruling party's solid victory in Japan's parliamentary election, easing travel curbs in Australia and Thailand, and stabilizing coal prices in China boosting sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 67 points, or 1 percent, to 6,897 as bond markets held steady after a surge in yields last week.

Monetary policy tightening remains the key market focus, with investors now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already acknowledged substantial further progress on inflation (price stability) and also maximum employment for QE tapering.

Healthcare stocks were moving up, with drug maker Sanofi climbing as much as 2.4 percent after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular