CAC 40 Rallies As Industrial Output Rebounds

June 02, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were trading higher on Friday after official data showed France's industrial production rebounded in April, led by a sharp recovery in petroleum output.

Industrial output logged a monthly growth of 0.8 percent, reversing the 1.1 percent decrease in March. Production was expected to climb 0.3 percent.

The passing of the U.S. debt ceiling bill and optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause interest-rate hikes in June also buoyed investor sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 64 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,199 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.

The dollar extended slide while Treasury yields held steady ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

