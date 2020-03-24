CAC 40 Rallies As Fed Steps Up QE

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Tuesday and U.S. stock futures jumped after the Federal Reserve stepped up its assistance to the American economy and Italy recorded smaller increase in coronavirus cases for the second day running.

Elsewhere, the head of Germany's public health institute said the upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases was levelling off.

Investors shrugged off flash survey data from IHS Markit showing that French private sector activity contracted at the sharpest rate in nearly 22 years in March.

The composite output index declined to a record low 30.2 in March from 51.9 in February.

The reduction was broad-based, but faster at service providers who recorded their quickest decline since data collection began in May 1998.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at a record low 29.0 in March versus 52.6 in the previous month.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 148 points, or 3.8 percent, at 4,061 after declining 3.3 percent the previous day.

Pernod Ricard shares climbed 3.5 percent. With the revised assumptions linked to COVID-19, the spirits maker now projects an organic decline in profit from recurring operations for fiscal 2020 of approximately 20 percent.

Healthcare firm Biomérieux surged nearly 9 percent after winning approval from the U.S. FDA for its product aimed at testing for coronavirus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.