Markets

CAC 40 Rallies As Danone Reports Higher Sales

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Wednesday amid bets that a full blown war in Ukraine can still be avoided.

After announcing what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday left the door open to a final effort at diplomacy.

There's no question that Russia is the aggressor, but there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people, the president said in a nationwide address from the White House.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 105 points, or 1.5 percent, to 6,892 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Yoghurt maker Danone soared 4 percent after its quarterly sales beat estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular