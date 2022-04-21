CAC 40 Rallies Ahead Of Sunday Run-off Vote

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday, with investors keeping track of developments in Ukraine and the French presidential election before Sunday's runoff vote.

Hours after the marathon face-off between France's two presidential contenders on Wednesday evening, a poll showed 59 percent of viewers thought Macron had been the most convincing.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 1.3 percent to 6,708 after adding 1.4 percent on Wednesday.

Alstom jumped nearly 5 percent after it won largest light rail contract in Australia to deliver Next Generation Trams for Melbourne, Victoria.

Getlink, formerly known as Eurotunnel, edged up slightly after reporting nearly 50 percent rise in its first-quarter revenue.

Rexel soared 6 percent. The distributor of electrical supplies reported that its first-quarter sales were 4.38 billion euros, a growth of 31.4 percent on a reported basis.

