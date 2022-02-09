CAC 40 Rallies After Wall Street Surge

(RTTNews) - French shares rallied on Wednesday after Wall Street stocks surged overnight on the back of gains in banks and tech shares.

As inflation concerns mount, investors await the release of U.S. inflation data and the Fed minutes from its most recent meeting this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Meanwhile, emerging from nearly five hours of talks in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron have voiced hope that a solution could be found to the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 113 points, or 1.60 percent, to 7,141 after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

