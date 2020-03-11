CAC 40 Rallies After BoE Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Wednesday after China declared that it has "basically curbed" the spread of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, the central city at the heart of the global epidemic.

The number of new cases has dramatically fallen in recent weeks but there was a slight uptick in today's numbers due to the increase in imported cases.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England cut interest rates in an emergency move, saying the virus outbreak will damage economic activity.

Ahead of the U.K. budget, the central bank also announced a string of measures to help combat the Coronavirus economic shock.

Investors were waiting for details of fiscal measures from the U.S. government.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 113 points, or 2.45 percent, at 4,749 after declining 1.5 percent in the previous session.

