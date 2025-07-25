CAC 40 Pares Early Losses, Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - French stocks are a bit subdued in cautious trade on Friday amid a few disappointing earnings updates, and some uncertainty about U.S.-EU trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline.

European Union officials are voicing optimism about a possible trade deal with the United States, but U.S. President Donald Trump's position is seen to have hardened ahead of the August 1 deadline.

The member states adopted on Thursday the list of countermeasures targeting €93 billions' worth of U.S. products that will come into effect on August 7 in case the talks fail.

Data showing a marginal improvement in French consumer sentiment is aiding sentiment a bit.

The benchmark CAC 40, which drifted down to 7,759.59 earlier in the session, was up 6.17 points or 0.08% at 7,824.45 a few minutes ago. +6.15(+0.08%)

Carrefour is gaining 6.7%. The company reported net sales of 21.3 billion euros in the second quarter of 2025, marking a modest increase from the 20.8 billion euros recorded in second quarter 2024. For the first half of 2025, net sales rose 2.8% to 41.8 billion euros compared to 40.6 billion euros in the same period last year.

Eurofins Scientific, Kering and LVMH are up 4%, 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

Stellantis is gaining 2.5%. Edenred, Renault, Teleperformance and Pernod Ricard are up 1.7 to 2.2%. Hermes International and Dassault Systems are up 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Michelin is declining 1.65%. Schneider Electric, Publicis Groupe, Legrand, ArcelorMittal and Danone are down 1 to 1.4%.

Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Airbus, Vinci, Air Liquide, Unibail Rodamco, AXA and Safran are lower by 0.4 to 0.8%.

French consumer confidence improved marginally in July, monthly survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed. The consumer sentiment index rose to 89 in July from 88 in the previous month. The score was expected to remain unchanged at 88.

The survey showed that assessment about personal financial situation, both past and future, improved slightly in July with each indices rising one point to -23 and -13, respectively.

