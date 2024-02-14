CAC 40 Nudges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday after falling notably the previous day on fading Fed rate-cut hopes.

Sentiment was helped as U.S. stock futures nudged higher after a slump previous day on interest rate concerns.

Also, there was some cheer as the latest U.K. inflation data came in slightly below expectations.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,637 after falling around 0.8 percent the previous day.

Capgemini shares jumped 4.6 percent. The IT consulting group reported solid results in 2023 despite the weak economic environment.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent while automaker Renault was little changed.

