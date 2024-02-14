News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Nudges Higher In Cautious Trade

February 14, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday after falling notably the previous day on fading Fed rate-cut hopes.

Sentiment was helped as U.S. stock futures nudged higher after a slump previous day on interest rate concerns.

Also, there was some cheer as the latest U.K. inflation data came in slightly below expectations.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,637 after falling around 0.8 percent the previous day.

Capgemini shares jumped 4.6 percent. The IT consulting group reported solid results in 2023 despite the weak economic environment.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent while automaker Renault was little changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.