Markets

CAC 40 Notably Higher As Investors React To Lebanon Ceasefire News

June 04, 2026 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks climbed higher on Thursday with the mood turning positive following Israel and Lebanon agreeing to implement a ceasefire. Lower oil prices and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that U.S.-Iran talks could produce a positive outcome by this weekend contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.

Brent crude futures dropped to around $96 a barrel, losing about 1.6%.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 67.65 points or 0.83% at 8,218.07 a few minutes past noon.

Capgemini climbed up nearly 7%. Dassault Systemes moved up 5%, while Airbus, LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, Kering, Eurofins Scientific, Euronext, Sanofi and Pernod Ricard gained 2.5%-3.1%.

Hermes International, Safran and Renault gained 2.3%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively. Publicis Groupe, Saint-Gobain, Thales, Vinci, Accor, L'Oreal, AXA, Eiffage and Bouygues also posted impressive gains.

STMicroelectronics fell 5.2%. Vivendi dropped nearly 5%, a day after losing its fight against EU antitrust regulators.

Schneider Electric shed about 1.1%, while Legrand, TotalEnergies and ArcelorMittal drifted down marginally.

In economic news, the S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 43.7 in May 2026 from 41.7 in April, when the sector recorded its sharpest contraction since August 2024.

The S&P Global France Construction PMI rose to 39.6 in May 2026 from 38.1 in April, signaling a slight improvement in operating conditions.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone retail sales declined more than expected in April, falling by 0.4%, reflecting decreases in non-food and auto fuel sales. Retail sales rose 0.8% in March and were expected to drop 0.3% in April.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1% from 2.1% in March.

Retail sales in the EU27 dropped 0.5% in April from the previous month but increased 0.9% from the last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.