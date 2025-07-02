Markets

CAC 40 Notably Higher; ArcelorMittal, LVMH Among Prominent Gainers

July 02, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, recovering well from previous session's losses. Investors are continuing to focus on the developments on the trade front ahead of the July 9 deadline for U.S.' reciprocal tariffs.

The focus is also on ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at the central bank's forum in Portugal later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 87.17 points or 1.15% at 7,749.76 a few minutes ago.

ArcelorMittal is gaining 5.3%. STMicroElectronics is up 3.7%. LVMH, Kering and Renault are up 2.8 to 3%. Teleperformance, Credit Agricole, Total Energies and BNP Paribas are gaining 2.2 to 2.6%.

Accor, Edenred, Orange, Societe Generale, Legrand, Pernod Ricard, Airbus, Dassault Systemes, Stellantis, Veolia Environment, Publicis Groupe, Bouygues, Michelin and Saint Gobain are advancing 1 to 2%.

Capgemini and Danone are down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, while Eurofins Scientific and AXA are down marginally.

In economic news, data from Eurostat showed that the unemployment rate in the Euro Area rose to 6.3% in May 2025 from a record low of 6.2% in April, above market expectations of 6.2%. Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate, reflecting those under 25 seeking employment, went up to 14.4% from a downwardly revised 14.4% in the prior month.

