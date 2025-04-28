CAC 40 Notably Higher; Airbus Rises Nearly 2.5%

(RTTNews) - French stocks are gaining ground in positive territory on Monday with investors indulging in some brisk buying at several counters ahead of key earnings updates and some crucial economic data from the U.S. and Europe due this week.

Hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade friction too contribute to the positive mood in the market.

TotalEnergies, Airbus, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and Air France KLM are scheduled to announce their earnings on Wednesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 60.03 points or 0.8% at 7,596.29 a few minutes ago.

Shares from automobile and luxury sectors are faring well.

Kering is gaining more than 2.5%. Airbus is rising 2.35% after the company said it has finalized an agreement to take some assets from Spirit AeroSystems.

Teleperformance, Stellantis, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Saint Gobain, L'Oreal, Engie, Vinci, LVMH, Societe Generale, Unibail Rodamco, AXA and ArcelorMittal are advancing 1 to 2%.

Capgemini, Bouygues, Safran, Pernod Ricard, Accor, Veolia Environment and Hermes International are up with moderate gains.

Edenred is declining 1.2%, while Bureau Veritas and Essilor are down 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

