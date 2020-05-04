CAC 40 Nosedives As US, China Spar Over Virus

(RTTNews) - French stocks plunged on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, adding fuel to the U.S.-China trade war concerns.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 206 points, or 4.51 percent, at 4,366 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

Air France KLM shares plunged 7.5 percent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold all stakes in four major U.S. airlines, noting that the airline industry has changed due to coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

Oil & gas company Total SA plummeted 8 percent as oil prices slipped back after last week's gains on concerns that heightening U.S.-China tensions could impair global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In economic news, the euro area manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in April as government restrictions to limit the spread of the global coronavirus weighed on activity, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 33.4 from 44.5 in March. The score was also below the flash estimate of 33.6. The score was the lowest ever recorded by the series, surpassing readings seen during the depths of the global financial crisis.

France's factory activity shrank at a record pace in April driven by fresh record lows for production and new business as well as a drastic reduction in employment. The PMI slid to 31.5 in April, as initially estimated, from 43.2 in March.

Meanwhile, Eurozone investor confidence rose marginally in May but the current situation fell to a record low due to coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the behavioral research firm Sentix revealed.

The headline Sentix investor confidence index rose to -41.8 in May from -42.9 in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was below economists' forecast of -33.5.

The current situation index declined to a record low 73.0 from -66.0 in April, while the expectations index rose to -3.0 from -15.8 a month ago.

